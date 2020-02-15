Ity, friends raise funds for Sigma Run

COMEDIAN/Sigma Run patron Ity Ellis and friends hosted a comedy hour to raise funds for the event slated for sections of the Corporate Area on Sunday.



The comedy-hour fund-raiser was held at Sagicor Life Jamaica auditorium last Thursday and was supported by over 100 Sagicor team members, Sagicor clients, and Sigma Run supporters, who work in the New Kingston area.



Attendees contributed $500 and enjoyed a 'bellyfull' of laughs courtesy of comedians — Kathy Grant, Fancy Cat, Blakka Ellis, Mr Handsome, and Zazan Zazan.



Michelle-Ann Letman — assistant manager, public relations and corporate social responsibility at Sagicor Group Jamaica — said she was very happy with the support received for the fund-raising effort and expressed her gratitude to Ity Ellis and the other comedians for giving of their time and talent for the cause.



“Our Sigma Run patrons go above and beyond every year to bring awareness to and drive fund-raising for the Sagicor Sigma Run, and the team is truly appreciative of all that they do,” said Letman.



Last year, Ity Ellis hosted an event with proceeds going towards the Clifton Boys' Home. Being a patron for the Sagicor Sigma Run, he said, it is truly a blessing as it has given him another opportunity to give back to the Clifton Boys' Home in an even bigger way, as well as make his contribution to the Bustamante Hospital for Children and the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital.



“It is a great joy for me to be able to call upon my friends in the industry to lend their support for this amazing cause,” he said. He added that the impact that the Sagicor Sigma Run has on the lives of Jamaicans, particularly in the areas of health and education, is remarkable.



Since its inception in 1999, the event has raised over $400 for several health and child-related causes.