Jah Cure soldiers to Billboard summit

Jah Cure earns his sixth title and second number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart with Royal Soldier. Released August 30 by VP Music Group, it debuts at number one this week.



The 14-song set features collaborations with Popcaan, Padrino, Capleton, Junior Reid, Yami Bolo, Damian Marley, rhythm & blues singers Mya and Melanie Fiona and hip-hop star Tory Lanez.



Here is a recap of Jah Cure's previous Billboard entries. The Grammy-nominated The Cure spent seven weeks at number one in 2015, while The Universal Cure peaked at number two in 2009.

World Cry stalled at number seven in 2013, while True Reflections...A New Beginning peaked at number nine in 2007. Masterpiece, released in February 2016, spent one week at number 15.



Southern California reggae-rock band Fortunate Youth score its 10th entry with the EP Live Life which comes in at number two. The title track features Alborosie.



Having peaked at number two a few weeks ago, Kash'd Out rebounds from number 10 to three with Undercover, while last week's chart-topper Beleaf by Indubious falls to four.



Another former chart-topper, Local Motion by Pepper, falls to number five in its ninth week in the Top 10. Free Rein by Rebelution, in its 60th week, holds firm at number six.



Jumping back in the Top 10 at number seven is the various artistes' compilation series Reggae Gold 2019. Rapture (EP) by Koffee is steady at number eight.



Mass Manipulation by Steel Pulse is back at number nine, while the self-titled album from Iration drops from number five to 10 in its 52nd week.



On other Billboard lists, Koffee spends an eighth week atop the Reggae Digital Song Sales Chart with Toast, while new at number three is Body Talk by Jayq The Legend featuring Hood Celebrityy.



Conkarah debuts at number 46 on the Dance Club Songs Chart with Banana, a collaboration with Shaggy.



Over on the Official UK Singles Chart, Koffee's Toast moves from number 86 to 70.