Jahman gets his Chance

Roots singer Jahman pours his emotions out on Chance to Say, which was released yesterday.



“The inspiration for the song was all about me interpreting what the rhythm told me to do right away, which was to have an in-depth conversation with the ladies,” Jahman explained. “It's about how I felt and at the same time, acknowledging how she felt too. Really, it's being able to express my feelings.”



From St Croix in the United States Virgin Islands, Jahman is known for roots-reggae songs but has also released singles that deal with matters of the heart.



“I did songs like Altitude, She Never Waits, and Control that were about the females and how I feel about them,” he said.



Splatter House Records and Jon FX co-produced Chance to Say, which features Sly Dunbar on drums.



Jahman, whose real name is Jahbari Carrington, released his fifth studio album Altitude two years ago. It debuted at number nine on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.