Jamaican launches Antarctica exhibition

ON February 12, the National Library of Jamaica (NLJ) will host the launch of Aaah-Inspiring Antarctica Experience – A Jamaican on Ice, an event that comprises several art forms including a photo exhibit, book launches and a film, by Jamaican author and filmmaker Judith Falloon-Reid.



The experience includes the launch of two books — Aaah-Inspiring Antarctica: a pictorial coffee table book that includes her actual blog written while travelling to the white continent, and Antarctica Adventures with a Jamaican on Ice, a children's book. Patrons will also view an exhibition of approximately 40 original photos of scenery and wildlife taken by Felloon-Reid herself in Antarctica; a short film that chronicles her visit to the continent while provoking thought about the effects of climate change on the region and ultimately the globe; and a talk.



Falloon-Reid travelled to Antarctica in February 2007 with a team of journalists. Her journey took her to Buenos Aires for several days before going on to Ushuaia, the southernmost city in the world from where she boarded a ship to cross the Drake Passage and unto the continent. “As a writer and avid traveller, I believe there is more education to be had in the experiences gained during travel than one will ever read about in a book,” she said.



“I created Aaah-Inspiring Antarctica: The Experience in the hopes of motivating others to travel far and wide for adventures and experiences beyond our own imaginations,” she continued.



The launch will be followed by Students' Day on February 13 to which scores of students from the Corporate Area have been invited to meet, view the exhibit and film, as well as engage in discussions about climate change.



“The experience offers an opportunity for students to learn about a unique part of the world few ever think of and fewer still may have the opportunity to visit,” said Monique Forgie-Scott, collections manager at the NLJ. “It is only fitting that the National Library be involved in providing the avenue for such an educational opportunity, and we are excited to see it come to fruition.”



The main exhibit will remain on display at the National Library for a month, while Felloon-Reid takes a smaller exhibit on tour around the island. The exhibition will then travel to various cities in the US, beginning with Lauderhill and Palm Bay in Florida.