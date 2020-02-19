Junkies for Jesus

Wayne Stoddart and Minister Marion Hall have teamed up to reiterate their loyalty to Christ on Jesus Junkie, their new song.

“We want to make a strong statement about being radical for Christ. It's about forgetting the things that are behind and looking forward. Lots of people have questioned me and Marion about why we are doing what we are doing; many are wondering if it's for popularity, but it's because of the love for Christ,” Stoddart told the Jamaica Observer.

The track will be released on March 12. It is co-produced by Aston Barrett Jr and Clifton “Johnny” Clarke.

Stoddart fell in love with music at age five, when he attended Mountain View New Testament of God Church in Kingston, and learned to play the bass, keyboard and drums.

In 1996, he collaborated with Dynamis on his first single, Fulfilment of The Bible, before going solo in 2001 with Committed.

Stoddart migrated to the United States in 2004, and studied Technical Management at DeVry College of New York.

However, he could not resist his calling to music and returned to the scene after obtaining his degree. He is known for other hit songs such as Highest Praise and O Love of God.

He met Marion Hall (formerly Lady Saw) in 2016, at a concert in south Florida, from which their relationship sprung. Stoddart added that writing Jesus Junkie was easy for them.

“I reached out and we were discussing how we can move away from the world and not care what people may want to say. I said, 'I have a beat and a chorus, what can you add?', and she wrote the rest of it easily,” he stated.

Hall was baptised on December 14 2015. Stoddart, who also ministers at Pure Love Ministries in Tampa, Florida, says he tries to reach the secular audience by producing music with dancehall and reggae beats.

“We [Christian artistes] have to be wise master-builders. So, if that means we have to find the secular crowd where they are, then so be it. This new song has a 100 per cent dancehall beat, so by time people hear it them start move and then they realise that it's a 'Jesus tune',” he said.