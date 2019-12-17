KC thrills for Christmas

A perfect blend of voices rang through the stone walls of the University Chapel, Mona on Sunday, as Kingston College’s Chapel Choir welcomed the Yuletide season with their annual Christmas concert.

The calendar event, which was conceptualised in the 1960s by former choir master Barry Davis, also featured soprano Nomali Lumsden Campbell, Church of the Ascension Handbell Choir and St Hilda’s Diocesan High School Choir.

The packed chapel was greeted by Kingston College’s rendition of Haydn’s The Creation, led by conductor Audley Davidson. Young treble voices were afforded an opportunity to shine in this piece.

It appeared the opening act was a foreshadow of what was to come as guests became even more enthused when St Hilda’s Diocesan High School Choir presented their version of Sing Noel. Clad in red and black, the ladies from St Ann meaningfully delivered their set, while some attendees sang and hummed along.

After this, the evening’s main performers graced the stage again to perform Light of The Star, Come Thou Long Expected Jesus and Rejoice With Exceeding Great Joy — all composed and arranged by Tom Fettke.

The North Street singers showed their versatility and prowess by hitting extremely high notes in parts of the songs, leaving the audience in awe. It was then time for the handbell choir, who had a unique treat.

Director Angela Elliot led the youngsters as they presented a medley of carols. With agile hands, and a superior level of finesse, not a single beat was missed, which made their set even more unforgettable.

Kingston College’s second- half performances included renditions of Away in A Manger (arranged by W J Kirkpatrick); Jesus, oh What A Wonderful Child; Glory to God by Fab 5’s Grub Cooper; and Christmas Rhapsody (arranged by Don Wyrtzen).

The popular boy’s school choir paid tribute to arranger and composer, the late Noel Dexter, with their take on two of his pieces — Hosanna de Baby Bawn Oh and Something in my Heart.

Dexter died on August 19 at age 80, after a brief illness. Speaking with the Jamaica Observer, Davidson described the evening as a success.

“It was very successful. The youngsters did fairly well, the audience came alive and of note were the pieces done in memory of Noel Dexter,” he said.

Patrons were equally pleased with the production.

“It was a very good concert. I was pleased to see boys singing and enjoying themselves with music… young people on a whole. I was pleased to see that there are Jamaican children who are interested in classical music,” said Peta-Gaye Betty.