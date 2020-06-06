Ky-Mani Marley joins team Alacran

REGGAE singer Ky-Mani Marley has been added to the roster of international label Alacran Group.

The group inked the deal with the singer last month.



Marley, son of reggae king Bob Marley, is pleased with the partnership.



“It's a very creative and fruitful time for my career and I'm excited to be joining Alacran Records, an ambitious and cutting-edge label with real passion for the music and dedication to their artistes. I can't wait to put out my latest material with the new team by my side,” said Marley.



His acting credits include Shottas and One Love. Many More Roads and Milestone are two of Marley's albums.



Other new signings include actor Jacob “Raleigh Ritchie” Anderson, up-and-coming Spanish DJ/producer Dani Calvo, and the band Miya Miya.



Alacran Group's co-founder, Alessandra Lo Savio, said the move was in keeping with the company's vision.



“We launched Alacran Records to help create an inspiring and supportive environment for rising stars to showcase their incredible talents. We are so pleased to have secured our first set of recording artistes and our mission is to continue building a world-renowned international record label with a roster of supreme talent. As we continue to grow, Alacran Records is a core focus of the group, along with the recording studios, publishing company and other areas of the group,” said Lo Savio.



Other acts associated with the label are UK urban artiste Tiggs Da Author, rising Latin sensation Willie Gomez and Keeya fromThe Bahamas.



Formed 2016 by Italian sisters Alessandra Lo Savio and Giorgia Lo Savio, the label's mission is to give its artistes a global platform through extensive support and high-end services that stem from the company's deep and unrivalled passion for music. Alacran Records will oversee a full range of services including physical and digital distribution, synch licensing, campaign co-ordination and global marketing for both international and rising artistes.



The Alacran Group has offices in Miami and London and recording studios in Miami and Jamaica.