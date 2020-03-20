Kyle Don hopes to inspire the youth

SINGJAY Kyle Don is encouraging young people to remain focused, and get an education which will help better their lives. His latest song, The Journey, addresses the importance of resilience.

“Growing up in the ghetto is not easy. Just to make it through the day was a hard task, not to mention if you are young and unemployed,” the 17- year-old Fraser's Content resident explained.

He added, “I think young people should try hard to get a good education because it is the only way out, and don't get trapped in this modern technology. Stay focused and be dedicated; never give up on your dreams; if you fail just try again.”

The Journey will be released by Mystic Melody Records on March 25. Kyle Don's father, disc jock Skinny Flexx, is a partner in that company.

“My main objective is to be a motivator for my peers and to uplift myself and to further on my education, my community and family,” he said.

Born Mickyle Muir, Kyle Don is a former student of Spanish Town High School.

— Kevin Jackson