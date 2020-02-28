Ladies spin the hits

The second Iration Ites' Female Selectors Edition takes place tomorrow at 22 Oceanview Avenue (off Windward Road) tomorrow. The free event starts at 6 pm.

DJ Talia, DJ Marshmello, DJ NHM, and SJ Yumi of Yumi HiPower are the 2020 contestants. All competed in the inaugural show last year which took place at the same venue.



Yumiko “Yumi” Gabe is an interesting story. Originally from Saitama, a city on the outskirts of Tokyo, she has lived in Jamaica for nearly 30 years and launched Yumi HiPower sound system in 2004.



After making a name in her country cutting dub plates with acts like the I Three, Ken Boothe, and Buju Banton, she settled in Kingston in 1993. Since then, Yumi has competed in numerous sound system clashes, winning over 20 of them.



— HC