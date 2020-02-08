Lanae sets record straight
Singjay Lanae is getting a buzz with Chat Too Much, a counteraction to Govana's HAMANTS Convo.
“I am defending the female called Keisha in Govana's original track. Govana really put her in a precarious position when he ran off his mouth on the phone to her husband and demonised her, so I am just giving the public a different perspective to the same story. We can't allow the males to tell our narrative,” she said.
Released two weeks ago, Chat Too Much is on the Wilmot Ent imprint.
Lanae, who hails from the Green Pond area in St James, previously released Baddest Ish and Hi School, which was recently released on her vevo platform.
“It's time for a female artiste from Montego Bay to rise up and show she can make it. I got inspiration growing up and seeing artistes like Tommy Lee, Rygin King, Teejay, and the 6ix, so it is time for the female MoBay artistes to make an impact,” she said.
She is managed by Carlington Wilmot of Wilmot Ent and Lloyd Campbell of LGC.
