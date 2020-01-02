Lock-offs square off promoters and Gov't

For the latter part of 2019, there was an ongoing battle between event promoters and the Government about “premature” lock off times for parties. However, after three months, there was a small light at the end of the tunnel for promoters.



On December 10, temporary amendments were made to the Noise Abatement Act by the House of Representatives, under a Bill entitled An Act to Temporarily Amend the Noise Abatement Act. Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, declared that until January 31, 2020, weekday events must end at 2:00 am, while weekend events could go until 4:00 am.



Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams, however, cautioned promoters that they would not be allowed to overuse any venue. He was speaking at a press conference on December 11 at Jamaica House.



“From the KSAC [Kingston and St Andrew Corporation] standpoint, we'll be scrutinising the events. We're saying to promoters, seek your approval for your licence because we'll be very strict in terms of the number of events we approve for the various venues across the municipality. We will not be approving 10 and 12 events for one venue, especially if that venue is in the vicinity of the residential area. That's part of our responsibility at the municipality. We will have to look seriously at the frequency of events at any one venue,” he warned.



The matter of events ending prematurely intensified after popular retro party Footloose was halted at 2:00 am on August 24, even though promoter Tyrone Dixon said he had a permit which stipulated a 4:00 am end. The cut-off time left patrons disgruntled, as guest artiste Bounty Killer, who was slated to perform at 2:30 am, did not get a chance to do so.



In a bid to put an end to what was dubbed the 'No Music, No Vote' campaign, promoters held a series of meetings with necessary personnel. They included Chang; Mayor Williams; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange; and Assistant Commissioner of Police Kevin Blake.



Speaking at the launch of Reggae Month 2020 in December, Grange announced that renovation has commenced at Fort Rocky, which will be the first of several entertainment zones.