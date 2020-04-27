Making music under the gun

This is the second in a series of stories commemorating the 40th anniversary of the 1980 General Election in Jamaica.



As leader of arguably reggae's hottest session band in 1980, bassist Errol “Flabba Holt” Carter spent most of his days studio hopping. Given the violence gripping Jamaica at the time, there were nights he had to sleep in them.



The dawn of 1980 found Holt living at Chancery Lane, which bordered West and Central Kingston, two of the most politically-divisive areas in the country.



Most of West Kingston was fiercely loyal to the Opposition Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) while Central Kingston had strong ties to the People's National Party (PNP), which had been in power since 1972.



Holt was founder/leader of Roots Rock, a band that did most of its recording at Channel One off Maxfield Avenue, another hot spot. For many a night it was his home.



“PNP did run down deh suh but di other man dem neva did a tek nuh chat. A night-time sometime yuh couldn't leave di studio, an' next day yuh haffi watch before yuh come out,” Holt told the Jamaica Observer.

Roots Rock (soon to be renamed Roots Radics Band) also did sessions at Randy's, North Parade in downtown Kingston, near to Holt's home; and at Harry J's studio in East Kingston.



It was at the latter that they backed Bunny Wailer on Crucial, a song that summed up the economic pain Jamaicans were feeling. Crucial was probably the biggest hit of 1980 and would be used by the JLP during their election campaign later in the year.



“From wi do it mi know sey da song dey woulda mash up di place. Is a reality chune,” Holt recalled.

The Roots Rock replaced The Revolutionaries as top band at Channel One which was opened at Sweatingham Road by the Hoo Kim brothers in 1972. The studio churned out a flurry of hit songs including Roof Over my Head by The Mighty Diamonds, Ballistic Affair by Leroy Smart, and The Meditations' Woman is Like A Shadow.

Holt led a band that backed emerging acts like Yellowman, Michael Palmer, and Barrington Levy, who were affiliated with music producer Henry “Junjo” Lawes whose Volcano label was red-hot at the time.



Located at the corner of Maxfield Avenue, Channel One was in the eye of a long-standing war between PNP and JLP gangs. Franklyn “Ben Up” Irving, who grew up on Sweatingham Road, remembers 1980 like it was yesterday.



“A one a di most vicious time. Portia Simpson (PNP) did a rise an' when she tek over as MP (Member of Parliament for St Andrew South West ) she carry Rose Town, Whitfield Town an' Payne Land,” he said. “Cross di road from Channel One yuh have Reuben Lane an' Barnes Avenue. A di bottom a Barnes Avenue yuh have a open land name Bush Mouth; every Sunday, yuh can put yuh pot pon fire, is at least four hour a gunshot.”



Despite the hostilities, a number of outstanding songs were released in Jamaica 40 years ago. They include Sitting And Watching (Dennis Brown), Merry go Round (Junior Delgado), Ice Cream Love (Johnny Osbourne), Poor And Clean (Gregory Isaacs), Arleen (General Echo), Bed's Too Big Without You (Sheila Hylton) and I Still Love You, a breakthrough ballad for a band called Chalice.



Stanley and The Turbines won the Festival Song Competition that year with Come Sing With Me.

On October 5, a pressuredPrime Minister Michael Manley announced October 30 as the date for general election in Jamaica at a rally in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay.



The JLP won 51 of the 60 parliamentary seats with Portia Simpson retaining her place in the House of Representatives. She became Jamaica's first female prime minister in 2006.



Over 800 homicides were recorded in Jamaica in 1980.



Errol “Flabba Holt” Carter still leads the Roots Radics Band. They tour the world with roots duo, Israel Vibration.