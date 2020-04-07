Mani plots his breakthrough
During his teens, Mani showed interest in pursuing a career in music, often singing at home. But he never had the confidence to follow his musical aspirations.
After relocating to Los Angeles three years ago, he met two friends who encouraged him to consider a career in music.
“I've always been into music. I was that kid who would only sing in the shower though. I was very shy growing up, so it wasn't until I moved to Los Angeles where I met two friends who encouraged me to actually give myself more credit and give music a try as they saw my potential before I even realised it,” Mani said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.
His debut single, Wine Pon Me, was released in 2018. The Way, a mid-tempo ballad produced by Sean Ross of Longhaul Music Group, is his current release.
Mani (given name Matthew Brown) attended St George's College. After completing a year in sixth form, he relocated to Canada to pursue a degree in Business Management at Humber College in Toronto. He is currently pursuing a degree in Film Production at the Los Angeles Film School.
He intends to use his film credentials to evolve into music video production.
“I hope to one day be very successful in music, with no limits, not only nationally but internationally. The world will hear my music and appreciate it. I want to show the talent that can come from a small island as Jamaica,” said Mani.
