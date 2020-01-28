Markland moves to Gospel JA FM
SIX months after returning to Love FM, radio broadcaster Markland “Action” Edwards is now programmes manager/presenter at Gospel JA FM.
The move was effective last Monday. With over 25 years' experience in media, Edwards is excited about his new role.
“I am looking forward to working with the team at Gospel JA FM. It's not so much about changing up what's already there, but rather, to build on the foundation that has already been laid and, in addition, creatively enhance the station's output,” Markland Edwards told the Jamaica Observer.
“Interesting programme content attracts listeners, which will eventually give you better market share. This will be a magnet for advertisers, and with that comes an increase in revenue. When all components come together it makes life better, not only for the brand but also for its workers,” he continued.
Based in Kingston, Gospel JA FM is a gospel radio station which touches the lives of many in Jamaica and overseas.
