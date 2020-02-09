Marley mystic in the air

At any observance to celebrate the life and work of reggae king Bob Marley, the performance of his children is usually eagerly anticipated. Such was the case at last Thursday's 75th birthday celebrations held at Bob Marley Museum located at 56 Hope Road in the Corporate Area.

Billed as the Marley Brothers, no one was quite sure who would take to the stage. As the final act on a full day of celebrations to kick off the year-long celebrations it was Damian, Julian and Ky-Mani who took up the mantle to represent their father, and the packed venue was not disappointed.

Missing from the line-up were older brothers Ziggy and Stephen, but the trio made up for their absence, performing with purpose and passion to an enthusiastic audience which included Marley's widow Rita and some of their other siblings including Cedella and Rohan.

It was Damian who got the ball rolling just after 11:30 pm with songs from his own catalogue, including Justice and Nail Pon Cross. He would then segue into his father's works War and No More Trouble before introducing Ky-Mani, who dropped Crazy Baldheads. Julian was next and he delivered Heathen and Get Up, Stand Up.

Damian returned to centre stage and this time he would introduce a slew of contemporary acts whose presence and performances sent the audience into overdrive. Capleton, Popcaan, Iba Mahr and Kabaka Pyramid represented themselves well.The brothers then returned to the stage with a strong performance of their father's Could You Be Loved and Is This Love. Beautifully supported by vocalists Roslyn Williams and Sherita Lewis, the Marley men brought the event to a close in fine style and left their audience satisfied.

Damian “Junior Gong” Marley was pleased with the event and the performances, including that of his brothers.

“Different occasions present itself differently. Tonight wasn't really rehearsed because my older brother Steve was to be here and he couldn't make it, so we end up just taking up the duties on his behalf. Sometimes it just happen like this naturally, then you have other times like on the cruise which is a little bit more rehearsed and produced,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Earlier in the evening, the stage set up in the parking lot of the museum witnessed a steady stream of artistes pay tribute to Marley with his music as well as music of their own.

Among those gracing the stage were Kelissa, Mortimer, Jesse Royal, Ras I, Toots and the Maytals, Bongo Herman, Grub Cooper, Richie Spice, Marcia Griffiths and Nadine Sutherland.