Masicka's BET wish comes true

DANCEHALL star Masicka continues to make major moves as his video for I Wish made its premiere on BET Jams this week.

“Masicka has emerged as the biggest star in this new dancehall generation. He has the swagger, the hits, and the Internet buzz to conquer overseas markets like the dancehall industry did in the late 90s with those generational stars. He is a once in a lifetime talent,” said Manager Corey Todd.

During a recent live video the King Inna Earth singer showed off his new studio, which is currently under construction. “Yeah, ah mi studio dis people, yuh see how it big? So ah de facility this, yuh seet? Yuh done know,” he proudly declared.

Masicka is also Dragon Stout's newest ambassador, having recently signed a one-year partnership with the brand to mark its 100th year anniversary.

Masicka, whose real name is Javaun Fearon, is known for a string of hit songs including Infrared with Vybz Kartel, Leader with Dexta Daps, Top Form, Stay Strong, and They Don't Know.