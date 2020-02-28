Maxximus seeks protection
Canada-based singer Maxximus's latest single, Protect My Life was inspired by a personal experience.
“The song is just about life itself and how much we must give thanks for being able to wake up each day. Essentially, we have life and we have to protect it by all means,” he said. “Protect My Life is based on a personal experience, so I decided express myself through music.”
The single is a joint production between Dun Yuh Money Family Records and Neqze Records.
Maxximus has been doing music professionally since 2014. Originally from Arnett Gardens in Kingston, he resides in Ontario.
“I've been doing music from about 2009, but started taking it more seriously and decided that this is what I really wanted to do professionally in 2014,” he disclosed.
Born Jamoy Brown, the 32-year-old artiste is determined to reach a broad audience.
“I bring a very unique and international sound that not just the dancehall fans can relate to. My sound is universal with catchy hooks and melodies,” he said.
— Kevin Jackson
