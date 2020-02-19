Memories of a One Love 'baller

As goalkeeper for Tivoli Gardens High School, Anthony “Papa Michigan” Fairclough played in the 1977 and 1978 Manning Cup finals.

They lost to Calabar and Camperdown, respectively. The Kingston-based school, however, lifted the Walker Cup in '78. None of these finals are among his fondest recollections.

“My most memorable match was against Ardenne in '78. I was 18. In the morning, we went to Studio One and recorded Rub A Dub Style.

In the evening, I saved a penalty against Ardenne and that took Tivoli in the second finals,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“That year, I had broken my clavicle and was playing competitively while it was being healed.”

'We' refers to Papa Michigan and General Smiley and it was Rub A Dub Style which launched their musical career. Now defunct, the duo is also known for songs like Nice Up The Dance, One Love Jam Down, and Diseases.

Papa Michigan is one of two people being honoured at the 39th Bob Marley One Love Football Match, scheduled for Harbour View Mini-Stadium in Kingston, on Ash Wednesday, February 26.

The other is veteran music producer Lloyd “King Jammy's” James. Papa Michigan is pleased with the acknowledgement.

“I feel honoured... I feel humbled. It let me know that hard work, humility and generosity will put you far,” he said. The Allman Town-born singjay said it took some amount of discipline to juggle school, football, and music.

“I was doing GCE (General Certificate of Education) O'Levels, playing Manning Cup, and singing. And I took education first and foremost out of the three of them. It taught me to stay focus... it also taught me to stay humble,” he said.

“Music, however, came easy.”

Papa Michigan recently released Put Your Loving On Me, a 13-track album co-produced by Pear Tree Production Limited, Dreghost from Bone Thugs and Harmony, and himself.

Michigan said he started his secondary education at Kingston Secondary in 1972 and was expelled.

“Kingston Secondary never offered GCEs, so I went to Tivoli extension in the evenings. Then a teacher from Kingston Secondary found out I was going to two schools and kicked me out, saying I was robbing someone of an education. Luckily, there was Manning Cup training at Tivoli and the somebody told them I could 'keep' and they brought me on the morning shift.” Michigan has some advice for student athletes.

“Education comes first... Try to be the best at what you do. Be humble, and by practising your talent will manifest itself.”