Mystique Jade stakes her claim

Growing up on the tiny Bahamian island of Bimini, Mystique Jade was taken with music from other Caribbean countries like Jamaica. Fittingly, she recently recorded her first song with a fledgling label from the home of reggae.



You Are Mine is the title of the song, which is produced by GK Productions out of Trench Town, which has worked with mainly homegrown acts such as singer Dahvid Slur.

The song is a long time coming for the 41-year-old artiste whose strongest influences include Marcia Griffiths, Sizzla, and Luciano.



“Words can hardly describe the emotions that generate just knowing that this was one of the many things that I truly wanted to accomplish. This speaks great volumes in my life and also for my kids,” said Mystique Jade who met GK Productions' principal, Doran “G'eekay” Drummonds, through a mutual friend while visiting Jamaica.



Her experience as an artiste had been limited to weddings and club dates in Bimini. There were no butterflies in the stomach during her maiden recording sessions.



“So far, I was able to voice two songs with them, but there are many more to come. Right now I am working on an EP,” she revealed.



Born Jade Patrice King, Mystique Jade is from a family of 20 children. Professionally, she is an art teacher.



With Bimini literally a hop and skip from Florida, the area is a prime destination for tourists from that American state.



“Island living is beautiful, quiet and peaceful. Everyone knows each other and we tend to look out for each other. Very little traffic if you like to drive, but I find it easier to walk around due to the fact that it is only seven miles long,” Mystique Jade explained.



— Howard Campbell