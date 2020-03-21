Mzs Quanny looks to time
Nothing gets singjay Mzs Quanny's groove going than beats blending dancehall and rhythm and blues. They are the sounds she grew up on and which drives Time, her latest song.
Released in January, it is produced by DJ Kat. It is a follow-up to Badness, her 2018 single which she considers her most successful to date.
“I gravitate to music that's different. The R&B/dancehall mix is just my sound. What will make me break is the audience that will love my sound,” she told the Jamaica Observer.
Born in the United States to parents from Jamaica and St Kitts, Mzs Quanny recalls doing her first studio session at age 13. Most of the songs she has released to date have been either for Jamaican producers like DJ Kat, or Americans.
She has no problems working in either genre.
“Not at all, I always wrote R&B style but played around singing them on reggae and dancehall rhythms. In 2015 I did a straight dancehall track and people jumped on it in such a way that I decided to continue and develop my own little style,” she explained.
The subtle tones of Time are in contrast with the rude girl vibe of Badness, which she credits for earning her a dancehall following. She had little hesitation when approached by DJ Kat to record a song on his El Gato beat.
Mzs Quanny retains the excitement she felt when cutting her first song, which relieves any pressure about scoring a massive hit.
“It was such an amazing moment and feeling in my life. I don't really get frustrated finding my 'hit' because each song gets better. I come up with lyrics and flows that I never knew I could have, had I not stepped out of my comfort zone,” she said.
— Howard Campbell
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy