Mzs Quanny looks to time

Nothing gets singjay Mzs Quanny's groove going than beats blending dancehall and rhythm and blues. They are the sounds she grew up on and which drives Time, her latest song.



Released in January, it is produced by DJ Kat. It is a follow-up to Badness, her 2018 single which she considers her most successful to date.



“I gravitate to music that's different. The R&B/dancehall mix is just my sound. What will make me break is the audience that will love my sound,” she told the Jamaica Observer.



Born in the United States to parents from Jamaica and St Kitts, Mzs Quanny recalls doing her first studio session at age 13. Most of the songs she has released to date have been either for Jamaican producers like DJ Kat, or Americans.



She has no problems working in either genre.



“Not at all, I always wrote R&B style but played around singing them on reggae and dancehall rhythms. In 2015 I did a straight dancehall track and people jumped on it in such a way that I decided to continue and develop my own little style,” she explained.



The subtle tones of Time are in contrast with the rude girl vibe of Badness, which she credits for earning her a dancehall following. She had little hesitation when approached by DJ Kat to record a song on his El Gato beat.



Mzs Quanny retains the excitement she felt when cutting her first song, which relieves any pressure about scoring a massive hit.



“It was such an amazing moment and feeling in my life. I don't really get frustrated finding my 'hit' because each song gets better. I come up with lyrics and flows that I never knew I could have, had I not stepped out of my comfort zone,” she said.



— Howard Campbell