Adeeno, Natty Sean take a good draw

GOOD Draw, a song promoting the consumption of ganja, is new from singer Adeeno. Co-produced by 18seventysix Production/Nikorebel Music, it features Canada- based singjay Natty Sean.

“I was on the job one day and listening to a beat while smoking a spliff which was given to me by a friend. He said it was a good draw, so that's when the song came to me,” Adeeno shared.

Natty Sean teamed with Adeeno “because of his humble personality.

Good Draw is a well put together song, very well-arranged musically and lyrically. It is a song that almost everyone can relate to.”

Natty Sean has lived in Canada for 20 years. Originally from Kingston, his songs include Rastafari Run The World, Burn Them and Rasta Loving.

Adeeno has been recording for nine years.

“I developed a passion for music from as early as age 10 when my stepfather gave me a cassette recorder. Since then, music has always been a part of me,” he shared.

After a break from music to focus on personal matters, Adeeno recently returned to the recording booth.

He has since worked with Cash Flow Productions, Ishentadays Records, K13 Records and Teflon Records.

