Notnice gets IRAWMA nod

DANCEHALL producer Notnice was recently nominated for as International Reggae and World Music Award (IRAWMA) in the category of Producer of the Year.

His nod was revealed at the event's launch held at Jamaica Pegasus hotel recently. The awards ceremony is slated for the AC Hotel by Marriott on March 29.

“When mi put work, work of good enough quality, yuh always get them nominations deh — from the smallest one to the largest one. Once you a put out good work, yuh affi expect the nominations and the award,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

In August he released his 18-track, multi-artiste project, Kyng Midas, which debuted at number nine on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. According to Notnice, the album will return dancehall music to its pride of place on the global stage.

“The album is really doing great! And to think she is not even just a one-artiste album is a number of artiste(s) is, personally, a big accomplishment for me,” he said.

Also vying for IRAWMA's Producer of the Year award are Damian Marley, French 4Real, Rvssian, and Sly and Robbie, Taxi Productions.

“This nomination means that fans recognise the work, people recognise work...I'm mostly just grateful to be considered,” he said.

Notnice (given name Ainsley Morris) rose to prominence in 2009 as the producer behind the rhythms for the Gaza Empire, headed by Vybz Kartel.

The IRAWMA sees Busy Signal and Sean Paul having five nods each, while incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel has four.

Nominee for Best Male Artiste are Buju Banton, Dexter Daps, Masicka, Popcaan, and Vybz Kartel.

The female category has D'Angel, Shenseea, Spice, Tanya Stephen and Jada Kingdom.

A special, non-voting acknowledgement will be given to American singer/ actor Harry Belafonte (Freedom Fighter Award), while Lifetime Achievement awards will go to toaster Dennis Alcapone, Little Pub's Keith Foote, Lorna Bennett, Johnny Osbourne and Sanchez.

Established in 1982, IRAWMA looks to honour the accomplishments of artistes across the world who have contributed to the livelihood of reggae and world music.