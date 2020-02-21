Nrozae keeps it modern

ONE of the songs that influenced Nrozae to become a singer 15 years ago was Courtney Melody's Modern Girl.

However, it was not until recently that she decided to put new gloss on that dancehall gem. Recently released, her version of Modern Girl is produced by Omarion Banga.

The original was released in 1986 and was produced and written by singer Robert Ffrench.

According to Nrozae, the idea to cover Modern Girl came from her executive producer, Sharmelle John.

For her version, they decided to add a contemporary feel to the song. “Once we started to vibe the project, Sharmelle and I both agreed we wanted a more modern track with the original lyrics with a twist...more like merging the old with the new,” Nrozae explained.

“At first we were thinking I should say, 'I need a modern man,' but it just made sense to just stick with, 'I am a modern girl.''

She added that, “Given all the strides women have made in society, this is really the perfect song for 2020.”

Modern Girl is a comeback song for the New York-born Nrozae who started her career as Nardia Rose, her given name.

Her early songs include Real Hot Gal and If You Wanna Dance. She came to Jamaica as a child with her parents and grew up in Kingston.

Her father, Patrick Flemming, is a trumpeter who played on Denroy Morgan's 1981 hit song, I'll do Anything For You.

Returning to the Big Apple a decade ago, Nrozae started a family and gave up music for a while. For a second crack at the music business, she chose a moniker that reflected her new lease on life.

“Nrozae is one that I really love. It is original and it is sexy. The name change signifies a new beginning after I took a break to start a family,” she said.

“Now that I am back, I have better control over my vocals, I am focused and more versatile.”