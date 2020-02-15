Orlando Sinclair gets Wreckless

After producing several hit plays, Orlando Sinclair makes his director's debut this weekend with Young And Wreckless, which opened yesterday at Girl Guides headquarters in Kingston. It plays this evening at the same venue and closes tomorrow at Belair High School in Mandeville.



Written by David Tulloch, Young And Wreckless is about an impressionable teenager facing peer pressure to get involved with an older man.



Sinclair said he and Tulloch exchanged ideas over the story before agreeing on the final script which he says is “inspired by actual events”.



He added that, “This type of behaviour is very prevalent in Jamaica.”



The Kingston-born Sinclair has been involved in theatre as an audio engineer and producer for eight years. His production credits include Clash, Bashment Granny 3, The Profit and Not My Child.



Sinclair says working with experienced actors such as Leonie Forbes, Terry Salmon and Michael Nicholson, and the prolific Tulloch, prepared him for his new role as director. Nicholson stars in Young And Wreckless alongside Crystal Fletcher, Oraine Meikle, Latoya McDonald, and Shaun Drysdale.



Prior to his theatre move, Sinclair worked in the music industry, learning at the feet of stalwart producers Sly and Robbie. Some of the projects he worked on with the Riddim Twins' are the Mission Impossible rhythm, the Foundation beat which featured Beenie Man's hit song of the same name, and Ambelique's Love Doctor.



Young And Wreckless opens this evening at 8:00.