Pazzion Ministry gives praise
GOSPEL artiste Daniel “Pazzion Ministry” Reid has released his latest single Watch Me Praise.
According to the 25-yearold who fancies himself as a deejay, the new song marks a new phase in his growth and development as a gospel act.
Watch Me Praise serves as a follow-up to his two previous singles Don't Be Deceived and Clap Clap.
He described his music as being prophetic, and said it is aimed at creating a new wave of gospel music while adding his unique touch to the blueprint laid out by artistes such as Papa San, DJ Nicholas, and others.
Pazzion Ministry said this song was based on instructions from his Heavenly Father.
“God told me to set an example. I listened to the rhythm of the song repeatedly and I heard God saying that I needed to be an example to everyone – Christians and non-Christians alike. God gives us countless blessings daily, in spite of who we are, and that is what this song is really about.”
Pazzion Ministry said he is relying on his faith in God to guide him in making all the right moves to vault to the next level, and prove that he can add his own creativity to the mix of talents in the gospel industry.
Pazzion Ministry hinted that preparations are already underway for the release of another song entitled You Girl, later this year.
“The song focuses on dating and not just dating, but doing it in a godly manner. With this song, people can expect a much smoother tone from Pazzion.”
