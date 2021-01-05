Popcaan puts brakes on Bolt

POPCAAN gave former sprint star Usain Bolt some musical advice yesterday. According to the dancehall deejay, Bolt should give up-and-coming talents the opportunity to live their dream.

Popcaan was responding to a single titled Living The Dream by Bolt and his Executive Manager Nugent “NJ” Walker. The song was released on Saturday.

“Wid all due respect Legend, me feel like you fi just help up some youth wid real musical talent…them deya nuff. NJ a mi fam but please just give some hungry youth wey actually have some talent tha platform dey. Happy New Year,” Popcaan posted under a promotional video on Bolt's Instagram page.

In the 18-second promotional video, the legendary sprinter is seen sensitising his 9.9 million followers about the new project.

“Yow, suh pree dis…Usain Bolt, NJ Living The Dream out now on YouTube. Mi know wah unuh a think; mi did seh it a come soon but a Usain Bolt yah talk bout. A nuh next month, a now. So, go check it out; stream it and check it out. It hot – yuh know it hot – so let's go,”the 34-year-old said.

Produced by A-Team Lifestyle and distributed by Hapilos Digital, Living The Dream was trending at 20th place up to yesterday on YouTube, with 88,000 views.

Bolt has been dabbling in music after launching his Olyme Rose rhythm in July 2019. It featured Munga Honorable, Chris Martin, Dexta Daps, Ding Dong, and former footballer Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer at that time, the former athlete revealed that his musical venture was aimed at complementing his brand.

“My team and I are always exploring ways to expand my brand. With my champagne launching in Jamaica, I feel music was a perfect medium to create the right energy around it,” he said.

He is a world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 × 100 metres relay. Bolt took his leave from the track scene in 2017.

Meanwhile, Popcaan (given name Andre Sutherland) has been met with mixed feedback from other social media users.

“Fry yiy, a the sed thing mi see the video this morning and a seh, 'Deh song yah sound like sumn me coulda write' and me nuh have no musical talent whatsoever. Big facts…way better young artiste out deh weh need the help. Artiste weh actually have talent. Respect to yuh fi dat, G. And a nuh bax we a bax food outta nuh man mouth; a waste we nuh wah see the help guh to waste when nuff youth out deh woulda mek the most of it,” wrote Don Halloway.

Karen Wheatly was on the opposite end of the spectrum when she responded, “Remind me who help you again? Leave Bolt alone.”

Kadesha Piper added to the discourse by saying: “This is with no respect, 'G'…you don't have any right to tell who's to do music and who shouldn't because your music isn't that great. You were Kartel's tail to get a likkle buss and now you're Drake's…never really known for what you have to offer…While you're busy telling this man what he should do with his money and what he wants to venture into, you should take the same advice and start helping people before they actually 'buss'.”

Popcaan came to national attention in 2010 when he teamed with his mentor Vybz Kartel on the number one song Clarks.

His subsequent hits include Ravin, Unruly Rave, Only Man She Want (which entered the Billboard R&B Hip Hop songs chart), Party Shot and Dream.