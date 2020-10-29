Popcaan twists, turns on Billboard

TWISt and Turn, the lead single from Popcaan's latest project Fixtape, enters the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart at number 50. It is his first entry on that chart.

Twist and Turn – which features Canadian acts Drake and PartyNextDoor – makes moves on Billboard's Rhythmic Songs chart, zipping from 37 to 32.

Popcaan is the third Jamaican within the last 12 months to feature on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Toast by Koffee reached 47 in September 2019, while in May 2020 Skip Marley's Slow Down featuring H.E.R rose to six.

Over in the United Kingdom, Popcaan is enjoying success on the Official Charts Top 100 as Come Over, his collaboration with British singer Jorja Smith, climbs from 39 to 37.

On the stream-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers reigns at number one for a 42nd week. Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy holds steady at number two, while Dutty Classic Collection by Sean Paul is in the third spot.

At four is the long-charting World on Fire by Stick Figure, while Greatest Hits by UB40 is five.

Set in Stone by Stick Figure rises to six, Fixtape by Popcaan dips from six to seven, and Higher Place by Skip Marley is steady at eight.

Gold by Bob Marley and the Wailers is number nine and Count Me In by Rebelution jumps back onto the chart at 10.

On other Billboard charts, Make Me Feel by Skip Marley featuring Rick Ross and Ari Lennox stays at 16.

Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers rises from 11 to seven on the Vinyl Albums chart while backtracking from 60 to 61 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. On the Top Album Sales chart, Legend jumps from 31 to 26 while moving up one spot from nine to eight on the Catalog Albums chart.

On the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart, which is only available via subscription to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Is it You? the debut EP by DJ GQ, is number one for a second week, selling an additional 200 copies. It debuted last week with 698 copies sold.

Look for the Good by Jason Mraz is up to two with 157 additional copies to bring its total to 8,616.

The self-titled album by multi-genre recording and performing artiste Papa Rosko debuts at three, selling 151 copies. Third World lead singer AJ Brown, the late Toots Hibbert and reggae artiste Gyptian are featured on the album.

World on Fire by Stick Figure is number four with total sales of 26,334 while Got to Be Tough by Toots and the Maytals slips to number five.

To date it has sold 3,208 copies.

Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton makes an upward move, rising from eight to six, while Coastin by Iration jumps 11 to 7.

More Family Time by Ziggy Marley dips three to eight, Higher Place by Skip Marley holds at number nine, and Bob Marley and the Wailers dip three places down to 10 with Live at the Rainbow 4th June 1977.

Toronto-based rapper Preme teamed with Popcaan for the collaborative six song EP Link Up. It debuts at 11 with 59 copies. The set was released October 16 and has collaborations with Whiz Khalifa, BEAM and French Montana.

Singer Singing Melody debuts at 20 with The Next Chapter. The 15-track album was released October 16 via Shem Music. New Jack Swing creator Teddy Riley, Whitter the Legend and Budukusu are featured on the project.