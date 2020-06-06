Portmore cable firm lends a hand

WHEN residents in sections of Portmore began buckling under the financial pressure brought on by restrictions to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Carmen Coote rose to the occasion.

Coote, co-founder of Flexx & CC Records imprint, is the owner of Network Cable Services Limited.



She took the initiative to deliver care packages to senior citizens and people with special needs in Portmore.



“The initiative of wanting to generously give for a cause has always been an innate trait. I love being a part of projects that gives back to people in need, and with this COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation I feel somewhat responsible to assist those in my area who will benefit from care packages containing little necessities,” she said.



“The care packages will be aimed towards the elderly and persons who are confined to their homes. The intent is to distribute at least 100 care packages across various communities in Portmore,” she continued.



Derven “Flexx” Patterson, co-founder of the label, said Coote's contribution would go a far way to ease the stress and hardship being endured by these senior citizens.



“Mrs Coote's COVID-19 relief initiative is quite generous and commendable, as this will help to fill a gap for people in some communities in Portmore,” he said.



Network Cable Services Limited operates throughout Portmore, St Catherine. Communities to benefit from the initiative include: Waterford, Gregory Park, Independence City, Cumberland among others.