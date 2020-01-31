Precious times for Dan IJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica— When singer Dan IJ steps on stage at the NYC Reggae Festival tomorrow in Manhattan, he will perform a song that has given his given him a career revival. Life is so Precious, done with Capleton, has made Caribbean radio rounds in New York since its release late last year.

According to Dan IJ, who began recording in 1983, “The collaboration uplift me to a higher level. It put me in the spotlight so I could shine like the moon.”

The song responsible for that celestial transition is co-produced by Dan IJ (given name Michael Jeffrey) and Stumpy Production. It is the veteran artiste's biggest success since migrating to the United States in 2003.

Dan IJ said Capleton's robust delivery reminds him of the deejays he heard as a youth attending dances in Kingston. The self-proclaimed Prophet was a shoo-in to accompany him on Life is so Precious.

“I used to cut dub plates for lot of Japanese sound systems and for different people from all parts of the world. That's how I first met Capleton and nuff other artistes from back in the days. I love his energy and how he deal with a song,” Dan IJ recalled. “I sang the vocal straight, and Stumpy said I should do a collaboration with it. We were thinking about several artistes; we do the maths and come up with Capleton because he always saying good things about life.”

Originally from Maxfield Avenue in Kingston, Dan IJ knows a thing or two about life in the dancehall. His first song, My Girl, was cut in 1983 alongside Barry Brown and Pad Anthony; he later recorded for producers including Alvin Ranglin and Freddie McGregor.

Moving permanently to the United States 17 years ago, he settled in New York City, home to the biggest dancehall community outside of Kingston. Over the years, he has kept busy working the reggae circuit in New York City, Philadelphia and New England.

He has also recorded for several producers, but none of the songs has made the impact Life is so Precious has.

“So far everyone loves the collaboration. It has a certain vibes and energy,” said Dan IJ.

–Howard Campbell