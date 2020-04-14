Protoje, Lila, Sevana join RCA's roster

Over the past three years, six Jamaican artistes have signed deals with major labels. Producer Rvssian and singer Shenseea with Interscope, Buju Banton signed with Roc Nation, Skip Marley linked with Island Records, Stalk Ashley is with Atlantic Records UK, while Koffee is with Columbia Records UK.

The latest Jamaican to secure a deal with a 'major' is Protoje. His In.Digg. Nation Collective has partnered with Six Course/RCA Records for the release of projects by the Grammynominated artiste, as well as singers Sevana and Lila Ike' who are signed to In.Digg. Nation Collective.

“I feel very grateful to have been given the opportunity to not only impact my life and career journey with this deal, but also that of the two other artistes on my label — Lila Iké and Sevana. I've always felt that one of the biggest challenges for Jamaican artistes is the lack of exposure on the world stage. With a label as globally strong as RCA, they are able to provide us a platform to showcase our talents on an even broader international level,” said Protoje in a statement issued by RCA Records.

Protoje's 2018 album, A Matter of Time, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album. A new album is expected this year.

Lila Iké, who came to prominence last year with songs including Biggest Fan, Second Chance and Where I'm Coming From, is just as ecstatic about the affiliation with RCA.

“The RCA team I met has really good energy and is just as excited about music as I am, so it's just up from here!” she exclaimed.

Lila Iké's debut single for RCA, I Spy, is due for release on Thursday. Produced by Izy Beats (known for his work on Koffee's hit single, Toast), I Spy is from her EP which is due later this year.

Among the current acts on RCA's roster are Rhythm And Blues singers Alicia Keys, Usher, Chris Brown, and Khalid, pop singers Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, the Backstreet Boys, rappers Davido and ASAP Rocky, and Koffee.

Sevana, who broke through last year with Nobody Man, says the partnership is a big deal for her.

“Most Jamaican artistes go through their entire careers never acquiring major label help. All the work I've put in over the past five years has led up to this moment. I feel blessed, grateful and more motivated than ever,” said the former Digicel Rising Stars finalist.

In December, In.Digg. Nation Collective released its first rhythm compilation, Rock and Groove, an all-female project featuring songs by Jaz Elise, Naomi Cowan, Lila Iké and Sevana. It peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.