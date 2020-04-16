Quada's case rescheduled for June 24

DANCEHALL deejay Quada had his case tentatively set for June 24 when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, on Tuesday.

Quada (given name Shacquelle Clarke) is charged with murder and arson. He is being represented by attorney Bianca Samuels. The deejay is charged with the murder of Miguel Williams, 30, in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew, on April 17, 2019.

According to reports, an angry mob forced its way into Williams's house, beat him, placed tyres around his body and lit him inside the building. He was burnt beyond recognition.

Williams' murder is believed to be in relation to the murder of eightyear- old Shantae Skyers, a student of Red Hills Primary School.

Skyers had gone missing in April 2019; days after her body was found in Sterling Castle Heights. The deejay is the second person to be charged in connection with Williams' killing.

In December 2019, 30-year-old Andrew Breakcliffe, otherwise called Grinch of a Sterling Castle Heights address, was also charged with murder and arson.

Quada hails from Bull Bay in Portland, and is a member of the Unruly Camp, headed by dancehall artiste Popcaan.

He was one of several performing at Unruly Fest held at the Good Year Oval in St Thomas in December 2019. His songs include Celebration, Hail, and More Money More Life.