Ras Teo finds solace in Sufferation

SUFFERATION is the title of a new album by roots singer Ras Teo, scheduled for release later this year. Most of its songs, including the lead single Sabbath Day, were recorded last year in Kingston at Tuff Gong studios.Speaking with the Jamaica Observer recently, the Swedish-born artiste said his eighth album is driven by personal experiences that made him a stronger person.

“Sufferation is about the fruits of sufferance, the wisdom gleaned from having suffered, and of the redemption that ultimately follows our trials with suffering. I've heard it said that 'we suffer most for that which we most love'. Sufferation is about strength, and determination,” he said.

To be distributed by Dutch company JahSolidRock, Sufferation will be released one year after Ten Thousand Lions, an album Ras Teo promoted during two visits to Jamaica last year.

He performed at the popular Dub Club in St Andrew, and did recording sessions at Tuff Gong with musicians including guitarists Dalton Browne and Garth Forester; bassist Jason Welch of Notis Heavyweight Rockaz; drummer Kirk Bennett; and percussionist Vivaldo Brown.

Forester and keyboardist Andrew Marsh are members of Julian Marley's band.

“It's crucial to work with Jamaican musicians who bring that authentic 'yard' sound. I was blessed to get that Tuff Gong Wailers sound you can hear clearly on the album,” said Ras Teo.

Sabbath Day was released on April 11. More singles from Sufferation are expected to be out before the album's official launch by JahSolidRock, an independent company that distributed Chezidek's Judgement Time and The Order of Melchezedik albums.

Born Teodik Hartoonian in the city of Uppsala, Ras Teo moved with his family to southern California as a teenager and relished that region's flourishing roots-reggae scene. It was there that his appreciation for artistes like Fred Locks and Hugh Mundell grew.

Last year marked his second and third visits to Jamaica. In addition to recording at Tuff Gong and performing at the Dub Club, he appeared at producer Everton “Caveman” Moore's 'Rub A Dub Garden' show in east Kingston.