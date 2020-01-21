Rebel salutes festival

TONY Rebel, founder and organiser of Rebel Salute, says he is grateful for the strong support the event received last week.

“Mi a give thanks,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The two-day (January 17-18) show took place at Grizzly's Plantation Cove in St Ann. Both nights saw sporadic rain and strong winds but was no deterrent to patrons who enjoyed the performances. This was the high point for Rebel.

“The highlight was when the rain was falling and patrons took their chairs and umbrella to shelter, and even Saturday night when the rain came down and we thought everybody would leave, they stayed.

It is very indicative of the love for the culture and the show,” he said.

Rebel and his team sought to make several improvements, especially in the area of stage management.

They also added a comedy special by Christopher “Johnny” Daley and a dubplate battle between Jack Scorpio and Dynamq Sound of Sudan which was well-received.

During opening night, Rebel invited Julius Garvey, son of Jamaica's first National Hero Marcus Garvey, to the stage.

“The significance of Julius [appearing] is that Rebel Salute has a foundation that has been supporting Marcus Garvey High School over the years. We help them with tuition and such, and they have been excelling academically.

So, we thought it very fitting for him to come to St Ann for him to say something to the people,” Rebel said.

On Night One, Rebel's hit-laden performance stood out.

Other performances that evening came from Grammywinning bands Steel Pulse and Toots and The Maytals, Sanchez, Bobi Wine, Terry Linen, Chevaughn, Notis Heavyweight Rockaz, Torch, Abby Dallas, Mackeehan, Kenyatta Hill, Chi Ching Ching, Treesha, The Wailers Trio, Suga Roy & The Fireball Crew, Papa Michigan, Singing Melody, Queen Omega, Leroy Sibbles, Flourgon, General Trees, Stevie Face, Carl Malcolm, Lone Ranger, and Jermaine Edwards. Night Two's toasts were Richie Spice, Beenie Man, I Octane and I Wayne.

Notable performances also came from George Nooks, Chronic Law, Mortimer, Jack Radics, The Meditations, Lady G, Mikey Spice, Louie Culture, Errol Dunkley, Jack Scorpio, Steven Blake, Tony Tuff, Wayne Wade, Imeru Tafari, Hopeton James, Rhoda Isabella, Leba Hibbert, Benjy Myaz, Mischief, Tafasta, Jesse Royal, and Queen Ifrica.

Rebel was pleased with all the performances.

“I think that all the artistes were exceptional this year for both nights. Everybody put their best foot forward, even those who were on it the first time did their very best,” he said.