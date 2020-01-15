Robert Sutherland presses on

US-based reggae singer Robert Sutherland is aggressively pushing his latest single, Never Give Up.

“The inspiration for this song came from a personal situation with one of my friends who is in England. He was thinking about giving up his business, a shop, because of the financial challenges he faced. So I told him: ‘Bredrin, yu shop ah mek 40 pounds a week. If you give up yuh shop, who ah give yu 20 pounds sterling each week?’ He persevered and several years later, the business a gwaan good now,” said Sutherland.

“The theme of the song is, in life you can’t give up, yuh can’t drop yu sword. Keep pushing on.”

The song, produced by Roger Grant and Bento Dunn on the Nijeri Records label, is scheduled to be released in February 2020 on all digital download platforms.

Sutherland attended Denham Town Primary before completing his secondary education at Tivoli Gardens High School in Kingston. A talented footballer, Sutherland instead followed his musical calling.

After migrating in 1999, he continued following his passion and honed his guitar skills. In the last quarter of 2012 Sutherland released his debut album Courage on the Nijeri record label, a label which he founded.

On the strength of the album he was invited to perform in December at Hootananny, known for catering to roots-reggae artistes, in Brixton, London. He has continued to tour, release music and grow his fan base.

“I will be coming to Jamaica within the next few weeks to push the promotion of Never Give Up,” he said.