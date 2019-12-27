Romain gives to a worthy cause

Romain Virgo is imploring fellow entertainers to give back to those in need. This comes after he made a $400,000 donation to the Eve For Life Foundation last month, courtesy of proceeds made from his single Dutty Man.

“Every artiste should give back, even if it's not to an organisation like Eve For Life…even your own community, try to do something. Find a way to help some organisation or somebody; even if it's one child that is going back to primary school,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Dutty Man was released on August 16 by Upsetta Records. It addresses the issue of under-age females being sexually abused by older men. Virgo said it was important to donate to that foundation because they cater to several needs of abuse victims.

Eve For Life was founded in 2008 in response to a dire need for support to women and children living with or affected by HIV and AIDS.

According to statistics, women account for 42 per cent of cases in Jamaica. In the age group 15 to 24 years old, infected women more than double the number of men. The entertainer said he is looking to help other entities in the future.

“We're hoping to help other organisations; not just like this one, but many others that are in need in the near future. For now, we're just grateful for what we were able to do,” he added.

— Kediesha Perry