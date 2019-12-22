Rootzfest scores on Night 1

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — The entertainment segment of the fifth staging of the three-day Rastafari Rootzfest kicked off with crowd-pleasing performances at the Long Bay Beach Park on Friday night.

The smooth Richie Spice, who closed the show, brought the house down with a dazzling performance which had the audience eating out of his hands.The Rastafari crooner served up a wide range of selections from his deep catalogue converting the beach park into a danc floor.

He dropped selections such as Come Again, World is a Cycle, Earth a Run Red, Black Like Tar, and Righteous Youths The stage was set from the outset by a riveting set of chanting and drumming by members of the Rastafari Village with lead vocals by First Man and the militant Chiney Eye, igniting the flame.

Between the opening and closing performances, veteran artiste Ken Boothe showed why he is still a force to be reckoned with in the live entertainment sector.

He took the local and international patrons for a walk down memory lane with songs such as Moving Away, Everything I Own, When I fall in Love, Artebella, Train is Coming, and other tracks from his repertoire.

His soulful rendition of the Syl Johnson's original, Is It Because I'm Black, was also well received by the appreciative audience. Before him, upcoming roots-rock singer Samory I also scored with his delivery of Johnson's song during his performance which also included Rasta Nuh Gangsta, Call on Jah, and Black Gold.

The energetic Nature Ellis also had the audience spellbound with a performance, showcasing his showmanship and vocal talent as he belted out Rastaman Chant, Revolution, World Peace and Hey Youth Man.

Before him, Montego Bay-based Papa D also gave an energetic display with One Drop, Reggae Reggae and Ganja. Surprise act, the eccentric, Grammy-winning Lee “Scratch” Perry made a cameo appearance.

Ras Steve from Florida and his backing band Counteract, Michigan of Michigan and Smiley fame; dub poet Ras Takura were among other performers who also created waves.

The alcohol-and-meat-free event, which provides a platform for exhibitors, growers and attendees the opportunity to network with stakeholders in the local and global cannabis community, is also highlighted by seminars throughout the days.