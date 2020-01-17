Royal comeback for Omega

As her Jamaican tour of duty winds down, Trinidadian singer Queen Omega is on track to release her comeback album by May.

She has been in Kingston since November recording songs for the set with local musicians and artistes.

The yetto-be-titled album will have several collaborations “with some big names”, but she declined to name them.

“It's been fruitful, the recording sessions have been really nice. Working with (singjay/producer) Yardcore, I'm getting some real good energy,” she said. “Wi have some tough tunes.”

To date, Queen Omega has recorded 12 songs, most of which will make it onto the album which is her first since 2012's Together we Aspire, Together we Achieve. It will be her seventh album.

From Trinidad and Tobago's music-rich San Fernando region, Queen Omega's roots message has found favour with European and American audiences since she began recording in 2001.

Over the years, she has worked with musicians such as Thomas Broussard of France, who is also involved in her latest project.

Queen Omega (real name Jeneile Osborne) is scheduled to perform on Rebel Salute at Grizzly's Plantation Cove in Priory, St Ann tonight.

It is her third live appearance since arriving in Jamaica, following appearances at the Dub Club in St Andrew and Sound Di Alarm in Linstead, St Catherine.

— Howard Campbell