Rygin King moved for security reasons

Rygin King was twice airlifted to different hospitals in a period of four days as his management team had expressed concern about "security" after the artiste was critically injured by gunmen on Sunday.

The deejay was airlifted yesterday from the Falmouth Hospital and moved to another location after a group of men showed up at the hospital and attempted to gain access to the deejay.



The Falmouth police confirmed that a number of men were detained after showing up on the hospital grounds, and later released.



"After Rygin was shot, someone leaked photos and videos of the artiste being wheeled in the operating room at Savanna-la-Mar hospital. We understand and are aware of the media interest, but we thought that it was vital that Rygin was moved from Falmouth to a new secure undisclosed location for security reasons," a member of Rygin King's management team, who requested anonymity, told the Jamaica Observer.



The 25-year-old Rygin King ̶ given name Matthew Smith of Norwood, St James ̶ was shot and injured by individuals unknown along a section of the roadway in Struie district, Westmoreland, on Sunday afternoon. A woman, 28-year-old customer service representative, Sashalee Blackwood, of Irwin Meadows, St James, was shot and killed during the same incident, while another recording artiste, Goon, was shot in his foot.

Blackwood is reportedly the spouse of the deejay's manager.



The deejay was originally admitted to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital on Sunday afternoon, but was airlifted a few days later to the Falmouth Hospital. He was moved on Thursday morning.



"The artiste is not out of the woods yet, he still needs prayers but the doctors have been very professional, and they are doing all they can do to ensure that he makes a full and speedy recovery," a member of the management team said.