Second edition of Nikki Z's Sex Weed & Reggae airs this Friday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The second edition of Nikki Z's podcast, Sex Weed & Reggae, airs Friday on all streaming platforms. A bi-monthly programme, it debuted this month from Studio Z, her recently opened facility in Fort Lauderdale.

Sex Weed & Reggae is a venture between Nikki Z and StreamGuys, a California-based company.

The Connecticut-born Disc Jockey, whose parents are Jamaican, says operating from her own studio is significant.

"It means I have greater control over how I present the music. Instead of having a station force me to infuse other genres I can focus on Caribbean music for as much of my show as I please. I own the rights to syndication on whichever additional platforms I choose and even moreso I can talk directly to potential clientele about their promotional needs and help them fine-tune a campaign that works for them," she explained.

The much-travelled Nikki Z has done stints at BET, BBC1 Xtra and Zip FM in Jamaica. She also hosts Nikki Z Live, which is broadcast on radio stations in South Florida and Boston.

On its first edition, Sex Weed & Reggae featured an interview with Missy, a former colleague of Lady Saw who discussed the challenges women face in the reggae industry.

According to Nikki Z, "It allows me to talk more freely about things too taboo for morning radio."