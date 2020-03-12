Second time lucky for Shanique Thompson

TWO years ago, Shanique Thompson placed second in the Miss Universe Jamaica Central pageant, one of four preliminary contests that precede the Miss Universe Jamaica pageant.

On March 8, Thompson was crowned Miss Universe Jamaica Central. She topped a field of 10 competitors from the parishes of Manchester, St Ann, St Elizabeth, Clarendon and St Andrew.

Placing second was Alexia Royal- Eatmon with Tyra Murray in third. The finals took place at Neil's Auditorium in Mandeville. Thompson, who is from Mandeville, now qualifies as a finalist in the 2020 Miss Universe Jamaica pageant.

Soyini Phillips, who finished in the top three of last year's Miss Jamaica World pageant, owns the franchise for Miss Universe Jamaica Central.

“I'm so happy and truly grateful that the Miss Universe Jamaica organisation was able to give me the franchise to showcase the beautiful ladies of central Jamaica. The execution was flawlessly done and I am also grateful to the sponsors, the business community and all the persons who helped to make it a success,” said Phillips.

She explained her decision to become a franchise owner.

“I wanted to do something for the girls from this side of the island. After competing in so many pageants over the years, you have a different perspective about what competitions are like,” she said.