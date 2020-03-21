Shana S to help in COVID-19 fight
US-based, Jamaica-born singjay Shana S is spooked by the global spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Employed as a health care professional in the US, she is seeing its deadly effects first hand.
“Right now, people are worried, there are a lot of cases going through the ICUs at hospitals, people, especially the elderly, are dying. Right now, I am staying aware and alert and following the social distancing recommendations,” the artiste, whose real name is Shana Simpson, told the Jamaica Observer.
So far, more than 200 deaths have been associated to COVID-19 and nearly 15,000 people testing positive.
Shana S also has her sights on Jamaica which has registered one death and 19 positive cases. She wants to assists.
“It's a no-brainer to do my part and help out where I come from,” she said.
“We have to attack this thing with compassion, and good sense because even though it looks like a catastrophe. Everyone needs a bit of help somewhere, somehow under normal circumstances. I want to give ten families $13,000 each to buy groceries, families who are feeling the financial impact of the coronavirus. I want to give back to Port Antonio, these people who were like a big family to me growing up,” she continued.
Born in Port Antonio, Portland, Shana S attended Titchfield High and then Port Antonio High school when she became interested in hairdressing, music and art. She didn't take music seriously until she migrated to the US in 1999.
In 2003 she recorded her first official song Nah Back Down on the Top Speed Riddim under the name Sexy S produced by recording artiste Demarco on his Star Kutt recording label.
Her other songs include Up In Deh, Lip Gloss and Survivor.
