Sharee Elise joins Posse

BECAUSE of their aggression to clean vehicles of many reluctant motorists, the windscreen wiper has become a vilified figure in Jamaica.

Patrick Brown puts a humorous spin on their roadside commerce in The Windscream Posse, his latest play, which opened Boxing Day at Centerstage Theatre in Kingston.

One of the actors in the Jambiz International production is Sharee Elise, who plays Crissy. Though she shares several rib-tickling scenes with Glen Campbell (Bull) and David Crossgill (Midget), Elise empathises with windscreen wipers, also known as street boys.

“This story is one that resonates with everyone, or should, because we oftentimes come across these kids on the streets, but we don't think of what their lives must have been like to drive them to the streets,” Elise told the Jamaica Observer Splash.

“It forces you to look at a topic that we don't want to see and hopefully the discomfort will lead you to a place of compassion or better yet, lead you to take action. It has been eye-opening and mind-opening for me,” she added.

The Windscream Posse is Elise's latest Jambiz International production.

Previously, she appeared in Right Girl, Wrong Address, Matey Chronicles and Duppy Whisperer, all written by the prolific Brown. For The Windscream Posse, she plays a schoolgirl which took some effort.

“The research that I do in order to embody the character often leads to self-discovery; I always learn something new and my imagination is fully engaged. I enjoy this character in particular because of the energy I need to exude to fully depict a teenager,” she said.

Falmouth-born Elise was a 16-year member of creative dance group ASHE before branching out into acting.

She made her debut in 2012's Wendy's Last Stand, and has since become an integral figure in Jambiz International's plays alongside fellow regulars Campbell, Crossgill, Sakina Deer and Courtney Wilson.

Though Brown's work is largely comedic, Elise stressed they are not limited.

“I have grown and continue to grow with every role I take on. Each character asks you to develop as a practitioner and I love that. The journey itself is quite challenging but the reward of impacting each person who comes to experience the character is great,” she explained.

The Windscream Posse plays at Centerstage Theatre at 8:00 pm on Tuesdays to Fridays, with two shows (5:00 pm and 8:00 pm) on weekends.