Slashe hits out on domestic violence

Amid increased reports of domestic violence against Jamaican women, singer Slashe hopes his new song will remind females of their value.



“I wanted to create a love song as an ode to women, especially with all the domestic abuse cases that have been highlighted in the media. I just feel like the women are not being reminded of their beauty and value as much as they should,” the Montego Bay native told the Jamaica Observer.



The track, titled Come Close to Me, is produced by Phuzzion Music Ent. It was released on January 20.



Several women have been killed by spouses/ex-partners since the start of the year. Among them are 24-year-old Shantell White, who was allegedly murdered by her ex-partner in Mandeville; and Suzianne Easy, who was allegedly chopped and shot by Jamaica Defence Force Corporal Doran McKenzie in Portmore, St Catherine.



Slashe is former comedian Donald “Iceman” Anderson. He said music has always been his passion which intensified after he met singer Brian Gold 10 years ago; Gold introduced him to then CEO of Big Yard Music, Robert Livingston.



Since 2014, Slashe has released songs like Jam Jam Party, Lost Love, One Day at A Time and LIFE.



He noted that challeges of the music industry will not deter him.



“It's all about connecting with the right people who have the ability to create an avenue for you and your music. You get a lot more closed doors than opened ones and somehow, you have to not allow those disappointments to affect your confidence. I say that to say, it has been a challenging road, but I've been steadfast in my quest to become a successful, established artiste,” he said.