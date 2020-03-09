Squeeze British drops BRB

Montego Bay-based Squeeze British is hoping to showcase his versility with the release of his sophomore album BRB.



“It is a 10-track album and it covers a wide range of genres. 2020 is going to be my year,” he told the Jamaica Observer.



BRB, released this week, is co-produced by Brittany Dieno and the singjay on the Squeeze British label.



Track listing includes: My Space, With You, Looking, My Girl, Colours, Love You, and Te Quiero. All songs are available on all digital platforms.



“I will also be shooting a number of videos to help push the individual singles,” Squeeze British said.



Squeeze Britsh, given name Dwayne D Black, has also re-released his debut project, NRG.

NRG, released on December 7, 2018 by Zojak World Wide and Squeeze Music, was re-released on January 17, 2020.



“I am using this re-release of this material to jumpstart my career on an international scale. BRB is a reggae and dancehall album, and NRG is an album with music that is energetic and there are songs on it for all occasions and moods, so I wanted to give my work justice,” Squeeze British said.