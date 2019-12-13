Stevie Face for Rebel Salute
Stevie Face believes that reggae music is still one of the most popular genres worldwide and will remain so for a very long time.
“Reggae music is one of the most popular and influential genres of music worldwide. It is widely loved and appreciated by people all over the world. As long as reggae artistes continue to create and release good music, the genre will continue to enjoy great popularity,” he said.
The St Thomas-born reggae singer says he is building a musical legacy that will stand the test of time. After a five-year break, Stevie Face recently topped the charts with My Prayer on the Streaming Hub LLC imprint.
“I'm happy and grateful for the success of this song. It's getting a lot of airplay all over the world. It has also topped several charts including the South Florida Reggae Charts and the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Charts in New York. It's a good look for my career.”
He's booked to appear on the popular Rebel Salute Festival, which will take place at the Grizzly's Plantation Cove in St Ann on January 17 and January 18, next year.
Stevie Face's songs include Thank You For Loving Me, Coming Home, Caan Go Round It, and In The Living Years.
