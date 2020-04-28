Sumfest is cancelled

REGGAE Sumfest – scheduled for July 12-18 in Montego Bay, St James – has been cancelled until next year due to the risks associated with the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to organisers. The next staging is July 18 to 24, 2021.

“In consultation with the Office of the Prime Minister and the ministries of health, tourism and entertainment, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Reggae Sumfest 2020 to July 18th - 24th, 2021. While we hope and expect COVID-19 to be contained with the public's continued cooperation, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by the Ministry of Health and your local public health officials,” said Josef Bogdanovich, chairman and CEO of DownSound Entertainment, promoters of the annual festival, in a release.

Up to yesterday morning 350 people tested positive for COVID-19 while the disease has claimed seven lives. Bogdanovich advised that patrons have 30 days (until May 27, 2020) to request a refund for existing online tickets. They can request this via our Eventbrite page where they were purchased. Otherwise, tickets will be valid for redemption at Reggae Sumfest 2021.

In the meantime, Reggae Sumfest will continue its food distribution programme to help farmers and the needy in Jamaican society; there are also other Reggae Sumfest 2020 initiatives to be released soon.

“Reggae Sumfest will continue to focus on its mission to celebrate Jamaica's music and culture through every channel available,” said Bogdanovich.

First held in 1993, Reggae Sumfest has featured dancehall's elite such as Beenie Man, Buju Banton, Lady Saw and Capleton. International acts including TI, Common, Usher, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, R Kelly, Ne-Yo, Mary J Blige, and Alicia Keys have also performed on the show.