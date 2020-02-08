Tallup makes strong impression

Thanks to acts like Tommy Lee Sparta, Daddy1 and his counterparts in the 6ix, Montego Bay has become ground zero for hardcore dancehall. There are some female artistes bubbling beneath the surface in the resort city, and one of them is Tallup.



Ironically, her latest song, Strong Back, encourages healthy lifestyle among men. It is produced by Junior Reid, one of dancehall's enduring artistes.



The single was released in November by Reid's JR Productions on the Money Jet rhythm.



“Strong Back is an unapologetic tribute to men in general, to promote healthy living. It's meant to encourage their sensuality and make them feel supported and appreciated by women,” said Tallup.



Tallup has been recording for three years. Some of her previous songs include Rocking Dolly, Best Life and Confession; the latter was done with Shane E, another emerging Montego Bay artiste.



While they are not as pronounced, Tallup believes it is only a matter of time before Montego Bay's female artistes make an impact, given the sustained success of acts like Koffee and Shenseea.



“There has been growth, women are stepping out there and are doing great things in dancehall music, but there is way more room for growth at the same time. There are many talented females that work consistently and as hard as many other male artistes that deserves way more credit,” she said.



Born Keja Christie, Tallup hails from Glendevon in St James and attended Herbert Morrison High School. Prior to launching her vocal career, she excelled as a dancer, winning the 2013 International Dancehall Queen Competition in Montego Bay.



Inspired by trailblazers such as Lady G and Patra, Tallup is confident Strong Back is the song that will put her on the hit parade.



“I have faith that this song will be huge,” she said.



