Tribute to reggae's prince

TODAY reggae singer Dennis Brown would have turned 63. A wreath-laying ceremony is planned for his tomb located at National Heroes' Park in Kingston.



Veteran producer Junior Lincoln says he and singer's friendship go way back, and he feels it's a responsibility to keep his memory alive.



“Dennis was like my son. I toured with him when he was 17. He met his wife in my record shop in London. He is one of the most decent artistes and human beings I've ever met,” he told the Jamaica Observer.



“This is scheduled for his birthday. There will also be drumming... The Minister of Entertainment and Culture Olivia Grange will be there,” he said.



According to Lincoln, a Dennis Brown tribute concert is also on the cards for February 23 at the waterfront in downtown Kingston.



“People have been asking for the concert, so we will be doing it downtown (Kingston). It is one of the signature events for Reggae Month. It will be bigger than last year and last year was huge... We are expecting 30,000 people this year,” said Lincoln.



“Artistes will be singing Dennis Brown's songs, so on the day, it's not about them. This is a positive thing that must be pointed out: artistes are giving their service free... We have to turn back artistes. There's just a lot of love inside and outside of the business,” he continued.



While the line-up has not yet been finalised, Lincoln said Freddie McGregor, Luciano and Big Youth are already on the bill.



“It is important that we honour Dennis Brown as he is well loved,” said Lincoln.



Considered by many to be reggae's most influential singer, Brown started his career in 1968 with singer/producer Derrick Harriott. The following year, he went to Studio One where he recorded two outstanding albums for producer Clement “Coxsone” Dodd: No Man is An Island and If I Follow My Heart.



In the 1970s, he was never off reggae charts. Money in My Pocket, which made the United Kingdom pop chart. Westbound Train, Cassandra and Baby Don't do It were some of his hit songs.



Brown died in July 1999 at age 42. He was awarded the Order of Distinction by the Jamaican Government in 2011.