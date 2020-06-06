Triple Ess does it for the love

When aspiring reggae singer Triple Ess was first introduced to Beres Hammond in 2015, little did he know the interaction would be the catalyst to jump-start his career.

“I got a lot of encouragement from Mr Hammond who heard my music and told me: 'Kid, follow yuh dreams, yuh hear,” and from that I started to pay more attention to my own vocals,” Triple Ess said.



Triple Ess was then an audio engineer. And the introduction to Hammond was done by top-shelf producer Clive Hunt during a joint project between Harmony House and VP Records.

Now, Triple Ess is ready to release his latest single Love Is What We Need, featuring Luciano and Busy Signal.



“This song could not come out at a better time a time of great turbulence and uncertainty, what with the Black Lives Matter movement, with the protests in the US over the death of George Floyd, which comes directly after COVID-19 pandemic with all those deaths and rising unemployment and uncertainty. The world is in a dark place right now, that's why we need reggae music, that's why we need this song,” said the artiste, whose real name is Solomon Salmon.



The single will be released later this month on the singer's Triple Ess Music label.



Born December 16, 1989 in Portland, Triple Ess was raised in Portmore, St Catherine. Triple Ess discovered his passion for music while attending Bridgeport High School in Portmore. He began to frequently visit recording studios, including JR Records, which is owned by Junior Reid, and eventually began working as an audio engineer.



“That was the start of my journey in music,” he said.



He will be shooting a video with Luciano and Busy Signal for Love Is What We Need later this month.



His other songs include Never Give Up on You, Dutty Money Clean Heart, and Love How Yu Wine.