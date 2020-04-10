Twani revs up his Honda
Comedian and blogger Twani is gaining traction with the remix of his song, Honda, which features high-riding deejay Skillibeng.
“I did a parody of Skillibeng's hit song Brik Pan Brik and he saw it and shared it on his social media. I then linked him and said, 'Mek wi do a song nuh' and he said Honda remix,” Twani recalled in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.
According to Twani, feedback has been strong.
“The response has been really good. People who own Honda cars are sharing their photos on social media, it's like people are showing off their vehicles. The remix has also opened up some doors for me now, as other producers are linking me and the song is reaching other disc jocks as well,” he said.
The Portmore-based Twani (given name Twani Price) is a graduate of Kingston College. He started doing comedy in 2015 and one year later evolved into blogging.
“From I was in high school my friends encouraged me to do comedy and blogging. I used my iPhone, filmed myself doing stuff, and posted on social media and it took off. This also led to me being associated with corporate entities and I also earned financially from that,” he shared.
Twani is in his final year at the University of Technology where he is studying business administration.
He made his recording debut in 2015 for producer Kevstar and has since released songs such as Car Man and Plantain.
— Kevin Jackson
